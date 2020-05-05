Brooke Shields keeps busy with the spring cleaning

2020-04-13 09:30:06

According to Brooke Shields, she has been cleaning in the spring to keep her busy in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus.

The actress of 54 years, who has daughters Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13, with her husband, Chris Henchy, has revealed that he has been busy organizing several areas in your home during the shutdown current.

She told Us Weekly: “[It’s] one of my favorite things to do. “

Brooke, who has been married to Chris since 2001, ensures that you keep the health in the middle of the running of the bulls doing creative exercises daily, which include the use of a container gantry and a band to exercise your inner thighs.

Beauty brunette has also been dedicated to doing puzzles to pass the time during the pandemic.

Speaking of her passion for jigsaw puzzles, Brooke admitted: “I am calm”.

In addition, Brooke will be entertained by playing various games.

She said: “I love the games and hate to lose.”

Meanwhile, Brooke revealed previously that he felt “jealous” of the self-confidence of their daughters.

The actress felt insecure about their appearance during their teenage years, and admitted feeling envy of what “well-adjusted” they are your children.

She said: “[My daughters] they are much more mature than me, so much more confident in their own bodies.

“They have the same stubbornness and strength that I, but they are more adjusted. I’m jealous as hell for it. But, of course, what I created”.

Brooke had a relationship turbulent with his own mother, and believes that the dynamics was responsible for their lack of confidence in herself during her younger years.

The screen star, whose mother Teri was a model and actress, explained: “My mother was drunk and said: ‘why don’t you move your fat butt?’ Then, I have always believed that I had a fat ass “.

