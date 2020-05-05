Cobie Smulders and Killam in the episode of “The Avengers” (Simpsons)

According to TVLinethe star of the Movie Universe Marvel Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and actor, comedian and writer Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live) have been chosen to put his voice to characters guests in the last season of “The Simpsons”. Smulders and Killam will give voice to two superheroes Vindicator; Smulders will voice to Hydrangea and Killam to Airshot.

Both will join the guest stars previously announced as Avengers: the directors of “Endgame”, Anthony and Joe Russotogether with the Creative Director of Marvel Kevin Presentthat they are prepared to lend their voices in the next episode anime of long-lived series, entitled “Bart and the Bad Guy”, which is scheduled to be issued march 1 in the U.S.

In the episode, Bart sees accidentally the sequel unpublished the extremely popular movie franchise of superheroes Vindicator (a parody of the MCU) when it is confused with a child with a terminal illness that he had wanted to see the movie before anyone else. Bart takes advantage of the situation by the use of spoilers as blackmail to get what he wants.

However, when two executives of the film (with the voice of the brothers Russo) learn about this, will do everything in its power to stop the plans of blackmail Bart and avoid the spoilers to reach the public. Meanwhile, Present lend his voice to the evil supervillain, alien Vindicator with 37 chins called Chinnos, which is a parody of the Thanos of Josh Brolin.