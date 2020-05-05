Coronavirus united States: Chicharito, Drew Brees, Nani, Alex Morgan and other athletes launched the campaign The Real Heroes Project

Honor the doctors and staff that battle against the COVID-19

Lin union is strength, and athletes in the united States know very well how to carry it out to support doctors and staff in the first lines of defense of the pandemic coronavirus.

Through the initiative “The Real Heroes Project”, 14 athletes representing MLB, ATP, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, WTA and WWE, together with other professionals and the eLeagues, including Activision Blizzard Esports and Electronic Arts, have joined couple to recognize and celebrate the work of the doctors, nurses, and all who are supporting in the health care system during the pandemic of COVID-19.

The strategy is based on put the name of the person in where it normally displays the name of the athletes on the t-shirts or jerseysthe worker’s honor.

This initiative will start on Wednesday 6 may through the social networks of the leagues and teams involved. Cada athlete sharing a message of thanks workers in the health care system and by means of the hashtag #TheRealHeroes is vitalizarn publications.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernndez sit was one of the main celebrities that will be participating representing the MLS, what acompaaran Jozy Altidore Toronto Fc and the portugus Nani of Orlando City with #MLSUnites

The list of participants are:

Activision Blizzard Esports – Athletes Esports Seth “Scump” Abner of Call of Duty League, Li “Liooon” Xiaomeng deHearthstone Esports, and Matthew “Super” DeLisi of Overwatch League

Association of Professional Tennis(ATP) – The doblistas professionals Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan

Electronic Arts (EA) – the current champion of FIFA eWorld Cup Mohammed “MoAuba” Harkous, 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Champion Mosaad “Msdossary” Aldossary, Champion of Madden NFL 19 Bowl Drini “Drini” Gjoka, Campen Madden NFL 18 Bowl Seamus “Young Kiv” Kivlen, and the professional Apex Legends competitors Eric “Snip3down” Wrona and Bowen “Monsoon” Fuller ( #StayandPlay)

Major League Baseball (MLB) – The All Star Aaron Judge and Christian Yelich of the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively.

NASCAR – The bicampen NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Busch and the champion of the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick

National Basketball Association (NBA) – The guard of Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell (#NBATogether)

National Football League (NFL) – The quarterback Of the Saints in New Orleans, Drew Breesthe receiver of the Arizona Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins and tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle.

National Hockey League (NHL) – Legend Wayne Gretzky, The Captain of Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews and the Director of development for the Toronto Maple Leafs and medalist olympic for Canada Hayley Wickenheiser

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) – The stars of the national team of united States and world champions, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan.

United States Golf Association (USGA) – The three-time winner of the USGA’s Jordan Spieth, in addition, the winner of the 2012 tournament amateur and youth number one in the world, Lydia Ko.

Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) – Guard All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Phoenix Mercury, also the All Star and WNBA MVP 2018 Breanna Stewart of Seattle Storm ( #WNBATogether)

Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) – The sensation of the tennis world, Coconut Gauff; accompanied by Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu; Ashleigh Barty, and Victoria Azarenka

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) – Superstars John Cena, Triple H and Charlotte Flair

All those who want to be part of this cause and join pair to pay tribute to the workers of the health system, the organization invites them to upload a video to social media using the hashtag #TheRealHeroes by his dedication on special.

