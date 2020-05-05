Daily Pix | April 28, 2020

Maria Sharapova returns to the court with Mario Tennis Aces

Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Osaka, Hailey Bieber, Maria Sharapova, Karlie Kloss, Kei Nishikori, Steve Aoki, Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill will be involved on April 3 in a special tournament of Mario Tennis Aces that has been organized to invite people not to leave their homes.

Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Osaka, Hailey Bieber, Maria Sharapova, Karlie Kloss, Kei Nishikori, Steve Aoki, Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill will be involved on April 3 in a special tournament of Mario Tennis Aces that has been organized to invite people not to leave their homes.

Reveal the Games with Gold for may-2020

Gave the beginning of a new month, and the lineup of Games with Gold underwent an upgrade to accommodate the players with active membership Gold with new ideas to have fun during the confinement.

On this occasion, will be available for V-Rally 4, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Marty, Sensible World of Soccer, and Overlord II. You can enjoy the trailer of presentation of these titles on Games with Gold, right here.

Reveal the PS Plus may-2020

Similar to Xbox, Sony shared it, with this little video, your listing of games for PS Plus in the month of may of 2020: Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19.

These video games will be available from 5 may to 1 June, a perfect time to close the quarantine at home while we build our new cities and farms virtual.

Brand new book! Kirby: Art & Style Collection

Published by VIZ media, has come on full quarantine a new art book dedicated to the iconic pink character of video games: Kirby. The book goes by the name Kirby: Art & Style Collection and has more than 25 years of drawings and sketches dedicated to the characters, objects and entire compendium of visuals that accompany the adventures of DreamLand.

Valued at a price of $29.99 USD, you can see a small preview of the book in the official page of VIZ.

Tybat11 offers free service of picking weeds for players of Animal Crossing

In the Reddit Animal Crossing, Tybat11 shared a small video where it shows the service of cleaning of weed that is offered for free to all players of Animal Crossing. The virtual enterprise is called “WeedCo” and you can send a small capsule of 30 seconds where you show your skills to be part of this project.

Although in some sites it has been reported that users charge for this type of services, Tybat11 and all the team of “WeedCo” make an express service free of charge, always accepting donations and tips to keep active, its funny venture digital.

Games for Carers connected to the video game with the workers in the field of health

Around 85,000 games are part of the library of games that will be made available to workers and their families of the health sector thanks to the initiative “Games for Carers”, shared this week from the Uk. Using an e-mail address of the NHS, the workers can register in the official website of the initiative and to choose a title of some kind to keep them company in their spare time or once you complete the pandemic.

The effort was made thanks to the joint efforts of the video game industry from the United Kingdom, especially Keymailer, Ukie (UK interactive entertainment), and journalist Chris Scullion.

Reveal the name of the new Assassin’s Creed with Bosslogic

The artist australian Bosslogic was responsible for disclosing in a stream that lasted a little more than 8 hours, a part of the conceptual art and the name of the new video game Assassin’s Creed. In this artistic work are able to appreciate a fantastic effort on the part of the designer to illustrate some key elements of the new title of the franchise from Ubisoft, and disclose which will be its final name: Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Enjoy the stream of Bosslogic in this same league, where you will relive all of the work conducted in this collaboration with the team of Ubisoft.

EA will publish five games in Google Stay

The catalog of Google Stay continues to grow week-to-week. Electronic Arts confirmed that they have planned the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL, and two more titles to be confirmed in 2021. “We are delighted to see some of the titles more hits and greatest from Electronic Arts on Stay. I can’t wait to play EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my screen favorite instantly with the simple click of a button, “ said Phil Harrison, Vice president and General Manager of Google.

Gears Tactics available on PC, Steam and Windows 10

A new chapter of Gears of War began with the launch of Gears Tactics. Set 12 years before the first title, Gears of War, Gears Tactics, shows how the cities across the planet Will begin to fall before the monstrous threat that arises from the subsoil: the Horde of Locusts. With the government mired in total chaos, a squad of survivors led by Gabe Diaz will be the last hope for humanity. Customize the cargo and equipment of your squadron as undertake a desperate mission to hunt down the ruthless and powerful leader of the army Locust: Ukkon, the evil brain creator of monsters.

The title is available for Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta), Steam and Windows 10 PC, in addition to the digital store of the Microsoft Store in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

Not Yet published WarriOrb on Steam

With the possibility to download it for both Windows and Linux, in WarriOrb will assume the role of a powerful demon trapped in a guest quite peculiar: a ball driver armed with limbs agile and that for unknown reasons like violence. “The idea of WarriOrb began with our first draft of the main character, which was basically an egg with legs. We decided to make that our protagonist is really simple from the beginning, because this was our first title,” were the words of Csaba Molnár (co-Founder and CEO of Not Yet)

Priced at an introductory price of only $141 MXN, you can find more information about WarriOrb on its Steam store page. Enjoy here the launch trailer.

Sony updated the date for the premiere of the movie of Uncharted

Sony shared an updated date of upcoming movies that you might be interested by his relationship with video games or science fiction.

Reported this week, Sony has revealed a couple of interesting surprises, among them, Monster Hunter keeps in force its premiere planned the September 4, 2020, Venom 2 potentially would go to the cinema on the 25th of June 2021, and that the film of Uncharted will reach the big screen next August 10, 2021.

10 million subscribers to Xbox Game Pass

The department led by Phil Spencer at Microsoft are pleased to share a new achievement for the company’s north american entertainment since the number of subscribers of Xbox Game Pass managed to exceed 10 million.

Speaking of Xbox Game Pass, just this week they came to your library new games, for example, Moving Out, Cat Roboto and Gears Tactics.

Sonic would be coming…how to Ninjala?

OatmealDome published in his Twitter account the results of an interesting datamine done to the trial version of Ninjala. Among the findings it was found that the game will have microtransactions (a virtual currency called “Jala”), a season pass, some special items with a machine name Gumball Machine and the most interesting of all: a collaboration with Sonic to obtain some unique pieces of collection, for example, the following sticker of Dr. Robotnik.

“A sticker of the mad scientist Dr. Robotnik doing a pose of victory. That the whole world know your ambitions”.