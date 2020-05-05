Dakota and Elle Fanning protagonizaran “The Nightingale”

Sony Pictures continues to develop the adaptation of the drama of the Second World War based on the successful novel “The Nightingale” Kristin Hanna, according to Deadline.

The film will be starring the sisters in real life Dakota and Elle Fanningthe first one comes to participate in once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while the second success of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and All the Bright Places where he gave life to Violet Markey.

The duo will join their talent on the big screen under the direction of the French Melanie Laurent (Galveston, Inglourious Basterds) to portray a history in the military conflict of the Second World War.

When a pair of sisters trying to survive the nazi occupation in France, decide to do everything possible to help the French resistance, supporting the pilots allies to escape from the enemies and providing shelter to jewish children, risking their own lives.

The original plan of the study was to launch the film at the end of this year, but the contingency has led to a rescheduling of the premiere pactándolo to December 22, 2021.