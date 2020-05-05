Daniel Radcliffe and Dakota Fanning will be reading Harry Potter book

The reading will be available through videos.

MEXICO CITY

Chapter by chapter, the various personalities will read seventeen paragraphs of the first book of “Harry Potter”, written by J. K. Rowling, as part of the initiative of the writer, british to entertain before the Covid-19.

Daniel RadcliffeDavid Beckham, Dakota FanningStephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne are confirmed in a list that will accrue.

Stephanie Meyer announces a new book of ‘Twilight’

The reading will be available through videos in the page, in addition to audio recordings on a streaming platform, is expressed by using the social networking account of the Wizarding World Digital in a partnership with the agency of Rowling, the Blair Partnership.

All start with Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stoneto portray, voice actors, and acclaimed fans, its themes of friendship and move forward against the odds. The first to read the chapter entitled The Boy who Lived” it is precisely the protagonist of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe.

