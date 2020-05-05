Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning and more celebs join together to read Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s Stone

J. K. Rowling and Spotify returning to Harry Potter to life. The author made an alliance with the streaming service to launch a audiobook of Harry Potter and the Stone Philosophyl, narrated by the very same Harry, well, for Daniel Radcliffe. But the best part is that every week this kind of podcast from the Wizarding World will have a very special guest. Some have already participated as actors in the saga, and the rest are celebs very recognized.

So each chapter of the book will have a narrator distinct. Radcliffe will be the one who begins to read “The boy who lived” the first book of the saga. Dakota Fanning, David Beckham, Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts), Stephen Fry (actor, V for Vendetta) and Claudia Kim are some of the players and personalities invited to the audiobook of Harry Potter.

We love to give the announcement, David Beckham has prepared a setting very worthy of Hogwarts: sitting next to the fireplace in a chair of velvet and wearing the scarf of Gryffindor, and holding the book of Harry Potter. With these stories from home, you’ll relive epic times like this:

In fact, the first chapter narrated by the protagonist is already available on Spotify (Harry Potter At Home) and on the official website of the Wizarding World. “Hi, I’m Daniel Radcliffe, and this is the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer”s Stone or Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, depending on where you are”explains to refer to the difference of the title in the united States and the United Kingdom.

Daniel Radcliffe reading Harry Potter, during quarantine?! *runs around screaming*

*goes to get the wand and cape*#needbutterbeer pic.twitter.com/2IEnVQUDgW — Erica B. (@ericabuddington) May 5, 2020

If it seems more attractive to see the actors on video, the recordings of each chapter will be available on the web site Harry Potter at Home. This is an initiative to bring Hogwarts to your home and make your space a place a little more magical with the stories of Harry, Hermione and Ron. The only thing we lack is the involvement of Emma Watson.

But if you prefer to listen to the narration in Spanish, is also available through Audible, Amazon. Click here. If you prefer Spotify, click here.