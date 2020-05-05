Debi Mazar, recovered from the coronavirus: “In the U.S. we’re not going to end well”

EFE • 5 May 2020 – 07:46 AM

Already recovered after being one of the first figures of Hollywood in a positive for coronavirus, Debi Mazar, tomorrow presents the series “Arde Madrid”, assured to Efe that the US authorities are not doing enough and that the country is not going to have an easy way out of the pandemic.

“I think that Spain and Italy will recover before the united States because, almost all the time, ordered the closure of all the country, while here we have a Government that really is not doing anything. Some states have already opened bowling alleys. Right now we really, really want a bowling alley, is just great…”, he said with sarcasm.

“I’m really nervous because I know that in the U.S. we’re not going to end well. And (coronavirus) will continue to circulate, because we have not closed borders between states, people will continue to travel… I don’t know when we will see the end of this situation,” lamented the actress.

Mazar (New York, 1964), who said he felt as well, and with the encouragement of strong after having tested positive in march for COVID-19, brings now to US “Arde Madrid”, a successful and prestigious Spanish series created by Paco León, who will be able to see from tomorrow on the platform MHz CHOICE, and where the actress gives life to a myth from the likes of Ava Gardner.

“It was one of my favorites. Not so much for movies, although I loved ‘The Night of The Iguana’ (1964) and ‘The Barefoot Contessa’ (1954), but because I simply liked his energy and his appearance,” said Gardner.

“When I was a young actress, I saw it and thought it was very pretty: she had brunette hair, was thin, always had a cigar in hand, and always looked like it was having fun. Unlike other actresses who were as to teach their tits and trying to be very sexy, she was like: ‘hey, it gives Me the same!'”, he said.

“Arde Madrid” travel to the decade of the 60’s in Spain, where Gardner found a unique refuge of Hollywood despite being a woman, brava, independent and wild instincts living in a very conservative country and with a hard repression under the franco dictatorship.

Like his alter ego, Mazar also fell completely surrendered to the charms of Spanish and, in particular, of Madrid.

“I fell in love with Spain, I fell in love with Madrid. Look, my face was on a poster from the Gran Vía with churros and chocolate down my face,” he recalled.

“I was walking to all sides. When I wasn’t working, which was basically never, I was going to walk around Madrid, went to the movies in original version, I did the manicure, I made friends, went to markets, I peered into the churches…”, he listed.

“The culture of Spain I found it simply wonderful. When I grew up in New York, I always was attracted to the latino community, and I loved the sauce. But that was very different to Spain, that has something as very sexy, something like very dark”, he argued.

With a vivid historical setting and a very clever fusion of comedy and drama, the eight chapters of “Arde Madrid” link, according to Mazar, to your creator Paco León with the work of a genius Spanish as Pedro Almodóvar.

“Paco and I congeniamos of magical way. We understood one another even when we couldn’t understand (for the language difference). There is intensity in his eyes, is very expressive with the hands,” he said.

“At that time, I was studying Spanish butt. But when I did the test, Paco told me: ‘The role is yours, but you sound like a puerto rican,'” said fun.

Very proud to have been able to work in Europe, where you think that they care more personal projects and the vision of the author, Mazar, which is connected in a remarkable way, with the vibrant atmosphere of Madrid and the street life of Spain, was of the view that the pandemic, though it has been disastrous in that country, is not going to change the way of being of the spaniards.

“No, No. Look, the coronavirus is a virus and there will be more in the world. But we are in modern times and we have science and medicine. And maybe it’s a ‘shock’ because it is a global pandemic, but, you know what, we will overcome at some point,” he defended.

“I don’t know how it’s going to lead, but people will return to the streets, you need the streets. All of the social distancing, now it works, but people need hugs, we are human beings. Now yes we need to stop until you go and find a vaccine, ( … ), but I do think that Spain is going to recover,” he concluded.