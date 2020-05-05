Diana of Wales and his controversial new documentary

The audiovisual producers are still finding a gold mine in the Diana, princess of Wales, who lost his life tragically it has been almost 23 years. Sor life, their marriage, their romantic relationships still hogging the headlines for a Princess who lost his life too soon and in some circumstances that continue to cause great unknowns. Now, the giant of the entertainment Netflix prepares the launch of a documentary series about the ex-wife of Carlos of England that will focus on episodes of more obscure and difficult of the life of the Princess, and not liked any of his sons, the princes William and Harry. A story that is known after that is subastara a letter from the Princess.



This new material on the Princess would be composed of four parts and is titularía Being Me Diana (Being me: Diana). Deepen in their fight against eating disorders, her unhappy marriage to prince Charles and his painful childhood after the divorce of their parents, according to an advance The Sun. Although the Royal Family and members of the Spencer have not wanted to participate, the documentary will feature interviews with people close to her to shed light on his internal struggle before his separation from the heir to the british throne. In addition, there will be previously unpublished pictures of Diana captured before his death in 1997.











“William and Harry are very upset and angry,” added a source to the british newspaper. “It is particularly distressing for Harry because he has been working with Netfli and comes in a bad time because the royals are still coming out of the blow that meant the departure of Harry and Meghan,” says the same source. Apparently, the dukes of Sussex would be in negotiations with the visual platform to work on future projects.



For the moment, the youngest son of the Princess presented a new program for Netflix called Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine, who presents it to his father and his grandmother as animated characters. From Buckingham Palace confirmed that they wore “a long time” with the project and that “everyone knew that, before its issuance, including the Queen.” The episode was recorded before Harry and Meghan announced that ceased to be members ‘senior’ of the Royal Family and moved to the united States. The princes William and Harry were just teenagers when they were left without a mother and it was especially difficult for the youngest of the brothers who acknowledged that he had to go to therapy to cope with his death.

A spokesperson of Endemol Shine, the parent company of DSP, in charge of making the documentary said The Sun “This is not a program custom made and everything to do with the argument is already in the public domain”.

