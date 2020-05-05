Do you already grew up? Robert Rodriguez shared the first picture of Baby Yoda in ‘The Mandalorian 2’

In the middle of the Star Wars Day fans were surprised to see the return of one of the most popular characters at the moment, as Robert Rodriguez posted the first image of Baby Yoda in ‘The Mandalorian 2’.

The filmmaker known for his work in films such as ‘sin City’ and ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ confirmed that he had directed an episode of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’.

And though it was already expected that the sympathetic character would return for the next installment of the series of Star Wars, the fans wanted to know if he had already grown a little.

It was at the beginning of 2020 sources close to Star Wars ensured that Rodríguez had joined the productionin addition to a list of directors that includes Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jon Favreau, the latter of which, has a good working relationship with Disney.

“In the first place, we have a great faith in Jon. Both as a storyteller, but also as a narrator of stories like George that know how to use technology for the good of their stories, and the good of the audience that, ultimately, you will hear or see the stories”said Bob Iger, to The Star Wars Show.

But, now Rodriguez has been confirmed officially to the pair that showed the first picture of Baby Yoda in ‘The Mandalorian 2’.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

“I feel very honored to say that I have had the rare privilege of directing the biggest star of the universe“posted Rodriguez along with a photo of her posing with the puppet animatronic Baby Yoda.

The little Baby Yoda, that is not its official name, can be seen in the first season of the first series live-action Star Warswhile that has not been confirmed the date for the premiere of the second season ‘The Mandalorian’ but is expected to be in October.