Does Zac Efron included? Confirm the meeting of the cast of ‘High School Musical’

The global pandemic because of the coronavirus has generated meetings of films or tv series for a long time, albeit virtual, so Disney not decided to stay back and announced the meeting of the cast of ‘High School Musical’.

The meeting of the cast is something that fans have been asking for a long timeand thought that with the arrival of the series ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’, this could be accomplished.

Unfortunately this was not the case, and although it may not meet physically in the near future, that doesn’t mean you can’t show that they are all in this together.

Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, and other members of the cast of the popular film of 2006 be interpreted ‘We’re All in This Together’ as part of The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday, April 16, in a transmission of the channel ABC.

The chain also announced that artists such as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Darren Criss and other stars will perform classic Disney during the music special, presented by Ryan Seacrest.

The event will count with the participation of celebrities and their families while they perform their favorite songs from Disney from their homes. Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner have also been added to the list of stars.

Next to Tisdale and Hudgens for the presentation of ‘We’re All in This Together’ are the stars of ‘High School Musical’, ‘The Descendants’, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’, ‘Zombies’, among others,

The meeting of the cast of ‘High School Musical’ includes the director of the film, Kenny Ortega, actors Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, and more occurrences of surprise.

As a last minute addition, Zac Efron, will also send a message during the special, according to Kenny Ortega, “we were not able to contact with Zac until late, but when we did, he immediately stood up, of course.”

Among the celebrity guests previously announced include Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli’i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Thomas Rhett and John Stamos.

The televised event will feature a warm-up vocal by Kristin Chenoweth and an introduction by Elle Fanning. The performances will include Lovato and Bublé singing ‘A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes’ from ‘Cinderella’, Great singin ‘I Won t Say I m in Love’ from ‘Hercules’, and Darren Criss doing his interpretation of ‘I Wan’na Be Like You’ from ‘The Jungle Book’.

With an animated character to guide the letters on the screen, the public can follow the celebrities as they sing classic songs from Disney, next Thursday, the 16th of April.