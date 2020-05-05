Elle Fanning already is not blonde, look at what color has dyed hair

Some ‘celebrities’ are taking advantage of the quarantine to be rituals ‘beauty’ and what they are posting on social networks. The latter, the actress Elle Fanningwho has dyed their hair an unexpected color.

What’s better than these days of ‘stand by’ to test any treatment or make any change of ‘look’, now that we have the time? You can cut your bangs, get masksmake some design of ‘nail art’… In addition, we have an advantage in that you may not have thought of: if we don’t like how we left it, nothing happens, because no one will see you (in the video of Instagram you put a filter and ready).

Many ‘celebs’ have been encouraged and, among them, one of the changes of ‘look’ that most have called us the attention is the Elle Fanning that, as you know, has a very light blonde and natural –like her older sister, Dakota–. Maybe you are thinking that has been stained brown, as it has done on other occasions… But, no! The actress has been released with the pink, a tone which is pitched as a trend last year and this is still a bet of the many ‘celebs’.

THE CHANGE OF HAIR, ELLE FANNING

Although this is a photo with wet hair (we’ll be attentive when you start to get a result with dry hair!) we realize that tone ‘pelirrosa’ with the one that has dared. This color remains a trend, although its peak was in the last year, many famous and ‘influencers’ they are still betting on him.

Would you like to try it? So pay attention, because you can get it at home by following these steps with one product that we tested in the newsroom, for less than 17 euros.