Eva Mendes defends Ryan Gosling to critical user who questioned his parenting skills, eint | Shows

Then a user of social networks have criticized the little parental support of Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes decided to respond to the attacks that she received her husband and defended his work in the home.

The actress afro-cuban is married to the Hollywood star since 2011 and together they have two children: Emerald, and Beloved. Recently, both decided to keep their relationship and family life hidden from the public eye and social networks.

Despite this measure of privacy, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes continue to receive comments and questions about their way of parenting. Last march 30, a user questioned the parenting skills of the actor.

“Sometimes it seems that you are a single mother who works very hard, but we know that you have a husband. But the way you express yourself it seems that he leaves all the hard work and not gives their support,” wrote the user.

The star of Ghost Rider did not like anything this comment, but even so he replied to the criticism in a very calm and polite.

“When I say that I am a ‘mama’s tired’ does not mean that I am excluding the parents (…) The reason why I don’t talk about Ryan and the wonderful things you do as a parent is because we like to keep that aspect in private,” said the wife of Ryan Gosling in Instagram.

The answer Eva Mendes was applauded by dozens of users, who were supportive and indicated that they understand their decision to protect their privacy and that of their daughters.