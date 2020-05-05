Eva Mendes doesn’t involve Ryan Gosling when he talks about the upbringing of their children

“/>

The actress keeps her life with Ryan out of the social networks because he wants to “stay private in a public space”.

Eva Mendes does not speak of raising “wonderful” her husband Ryan Gosling because he “did not feel comfortable crossing that border.

The actress of 46 years has an Emerald, five years, and Beloved, of four, with Ryan, and although it’s often published in Instagram on their children and the struggles of motherhood, rarely mentioned to your spouse.

And after a fan asked why there seems to be a “single mother” in line, Eva explained that you keep your life with Ryan out of the social networks because he wants to “stay private in a public space”.

Responding to a fan on Instagram, he wrote: “I Love women. I am a girl of girls. I love to connect with women. That is why I have this page. So when I say that I am a ‘mama’s tired’ and I want to connect with other ‘breast tired’ this is not to exclude parents or other caregivers who do so much. It’s just that I can connect with other women, but it in no way devalues what they do potatoes. And why I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things that he does as a father is because I keep that part private.

“I don’t want to involve him or his parents because I don’t feel comfortable crossing that boundary that I’ve set. I feel that it is best that you continue to reveal with you what I feel comfortable, but not to engage or to my children too”.

The star of ‘Hitch’ spoke previously about the limits in your private life, when he said that he would not release photos of their children on social networks.

She said: “Hello! I’ve always had a clear limit when it comes to my man and my children … Talk of them, of course, with limits, but I will not post photos of our daily life. And As my children are still very young and do not understand what it really means to publish your image, I don’t have their consent. And I will not post your picture until they are old enough to give my consent. In regards to Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to keep us private. Sending much love to you at this time.”