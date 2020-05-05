Eva Mendes explains why they NEVER show her relationship with Ryan Gosling on social networks

When it comes to managing your account Instagram, Eva Mendes has established some very clear standards that never skips and you go for not to convert your profile on another platform that shows the idyllic life of a celebrity next to her famous husband, which in his case turns out to be nothing less than the attractive Ryan Gosling.

“I try to make publications that are accountable, and to make sure that I do not present myself in a way that makes you feel bad to other women. Instagram can make us a lot of damage in that regard”, revealed now in this same platform.

As an example, the actress has mentioned the image in whose comments section decided to respond to the message of a follower to tell you how it exceeds the mixed feelings that causes the virtual sphere.

“This picture belongs in reality to the story that we did for an advertising campaign and has been retouched. And I want the women who see it are aware of this. I want you to be clear that I find it hard to have that aspect and that I also have problems with the food,” he said.

As a personal favor, the actress has asked all their fans to let you know if you ever start to lose the north, and to show snapshots unrealistic turning them as usual in your day-to-day, encouraging them to express themselves with total candor about it. To change, you just expected to understand why your private life will never appear in your account for a long to ask for it.