Eva Mendes told why not expose your life with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling maintain a family life away from the cameras and the exposure. The Hollywood stars decided to keep their privacy away from the siege of the media.

In their social networks, the actress shares a part of their jobs but no post dedicated to her husband and their daughters, Esmeralda and Amanda. “I decided that I’m going to post things that touch me with the hope that the move. As not public about my family, and I feel that it is not ok to post about work, here you have… One of my favorite works of art of one of my favorite artists,” he said in one of his last publications.

Then, before the consultation of a follower why not show it to your family shot blunt. “I always had the clear limit when it comes to my husband and my daughters. I will speak of them, of course, with limits, but I will not post photos of our daily life. My daughters are small and do not understand what it really means to publish your image, I don’t have their consent. And I will not post your picture until they are old enough,” he said.

The actress also referred to her husband and said: “We function this way between us: that what we do is private.”

