Eva Mendes will wait to have the consent of their daughters to publish their photos

Despite carrying almost 10 years married to Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, she is managing her personal life in a discreet way. In their social networks, the actress does not usually publish pictures with her husband or her daughters.

In general, they will only see the next to them at red carpets and social events. Beyond the “frivolity” that so many allude to the discretion of the actress, Eva Mendes has a very good reason not to publish photographs of his family.

During the end of last week, the actress shared on Instagram a photo of the painting Lovers of Rene Magritte. He accompanied the image with a reflection of the things that excite you these days, but emphasized the phrase “I do not share pictures with my immediate family”.

Among the comments, one of his followers asked him by what does not, to which the actress gave an answer that we might well take note:

Hello, I have always had a clear limit with regard to my husband and my girls. I will speak of them, of course, but I will not post photos of our day-to-day. My daughters are so small that they do not understand what it really means to publish their photos, so I don’t have their consent. I will not post their pictures until they are large enough to give me your consent.

It seems that this arrangement works very well for the couple, for even this overall discretion has prevented them from meddling in rumours. What little is known until now about your family is that the daughters of Eva and Ryan are called Esmeralda and Amanda, they are 5 and 3 years old respectively.

