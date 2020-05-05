Facebook Gaming will organize a tournament virtual tennis with Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber

With people from all over the world while maintaining self-quarantine and social distancing due to the pandemic of COVID – 19, Facebook Gaming is hosting a tournament virtual tennis. The online tournament will see sports personalities and Hollywood celebrities compete to raise $ 1 billion for charity.

The entire tournament will be transmitted on-line.

The tournament will begin on Sunday 3 may. Fans in India can watch it on the 4th of may at 1:30 to http://fb.gg/facebookgaming.

Facebook Gaming made an announcement on Twitter, saying: “The #StayAtHomeSlam is part of #PlayApartTogether, an initiative of the gaming industry to help people stay safe, informed, and connected through the games.”

The women’s tennis Ace Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova are among those who will participate in the event. To make the tournament a virtual tennis even more exciting, the comment will be former tennis champion John McEnroe and the personality of YouTube Justine Ezarik.

the #StayAtHomeSlam it is part of #PlayApartTogether, an initiative of the gaming industry to help people stay safe, informed, and connected through the games. The tournament begins Sunday, may 3, at 1 p. m. PST / 4 p. m. EST https://t.co/sqW53VBc7x hope to see you there! – Facebook Gaming #playaparttogether (@FacebookGaming) April 29, 2020

Serena Williams will compete with the model Gigi Hadid, Maria Sharapova with the american model Karlie Kloss, Venus Williams with the NFL player DeAndre Hopkins and Naomi Osaka with Hailey Bieber.

The most important names in tennis are holding their rackets in virtual #StayAtHomeSlamlive in Facebook Gaming this Sunday (3 may), in association with @IMGTennis.

Watch tennis legends such as Venus and Serena Williams compete in Mario Tennis Aces by a charitable donation of $ 1 million! pic.twitter.com/8tVZD4W3cB

– Facebook Gaming #playaparttogether (@FacebookGaming) April 29, 2020

The competitor Kei Nishikori will be DJ Steve Aoki, while Madison Keys will play against the singer Seal.

Taylor Fritz and Maria Sharapova have shared the excitement about the upcoming tournament virtual tennis on their respective social networks.

Let’s do it, @karliekloss! Excited to form a team for the @IMGTennis #StayAtHomeSlam and to be playing for No Kid Hungry. Check it out this Sunday at 1 p. m. ST @FacebookGaming. pic.twitter.com/rDqJlRVNYy – Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) April 30, 2020

Last month, Facebook had launched a mobile app for live games. The application was introduced on Android devices and will be available for users of iOS once Apple approves it.

