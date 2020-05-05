Facebook will offer graduation party online with Miley Cyrus, Awkwafina, and Oprah Winfrey

This Tuesday, facebook unveiled #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, an event led by Oprah Winfrey, which will include speeches of several celebrities like Miley Cirus.

United states, April 28 (LaOpinión).- The pandemic coronavirus has brought a great number of changes in the lifestyle and routines of the people around the world and has deprived us of important events and celebrations such as the graduations school.

Thinking of all those students who will be without her, Facebook will offer a feast of graduation online with great personalities like Miley Cyrus, Awkwafina and Oprah Winfrey.

This Tuesday, facebook unveiled #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, an event led by Oprah Winfrey, which will feature speeches from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Bill, among others, and with Miley Cyrus performing her song “The Climb”, for a slow dance worthy of a graduation.

The ceremony will be broadcast live via streaming, and will recognize the schools and universities of the united States through photographs and videos of the class 2020, accompanied by messages of deans and directors from all over the country. The transmission will start on the 15th of may at 14:00 hours. Can be seen at Facebook Watch and a few snippets of it on Instagram and in the social networking accounts of the taxpayers.

If this were not enough, Facebook will add funny functions as a virtual center for graduation, custom filters, celebrations, family and friends-enabled by Messenger Rooms, and more.

