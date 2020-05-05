Fashion at home – Pajamas luxury: Comfort and style without sacrificing the well-being

Undoubtedly one of the consequences (or advantages) of this confinement time in the home, is that it has allowed us to enter into the intimate world of personalities that we admire, those who now share in, without beating about the bush, your home life in social networks.

A stroll through Instagram, for example, makes it clear to us that also the well-bore, clean the house, -even if it is for the photo – they cook, watch Netflix, and practiced in Tik Tok, like the rest of humanity that is also respecting the quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus. One of the things that we have discovered is that sometimes it reaches the noon and still in pajamas, of course, in her pajamas luxury.

One of the firms best-selling in this time has been Derek Rose, with a proposal to all the members of the house. Sure you’ve seen Selena Gomez and Harry Potter (in the movie) using models of this brand. These pieces are made to customers with tastes very demanding, hand-made in limited quantities.

According to the platform leader in trends WGSN, the sale of pajamas signatures as For Restless Sleepers, La Perla, Giorgio Armani, Asceno or Olivia Von Halle, that feature Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle, and Gwyneth Paltrow among its fans, have seen how their sales have increased by between 13% and 20% since march.

We speak of pieces that range between 500 and 2 thousand euros, and whose designers also offer to their clientele and jet-set the possibility of tailoring unique and for a value of 25,000 to 80,000 euros. These brands not only offer pyjamas in silk, even with a diamond on the buttons or by forming a drawing in the pants, but they are also pioneers in kimonos, caftans, masks and slippers of luxury.

“I must admit that with the confinement, I realized that he played to renew the pyjamas as sets of loungewear. Most of the nightgowns I have with the whisk to the game and something that for me is fundamental, and the eye mask. In the planes I started to take a great interest, since I couldn’t sleep, and since I can not live without it. Now I use one of Charlotte Tilburry silk lavender-scented. It is very relaxing,” he explains in a publication the influencer Natalia Cebrián, with more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. Logically, this comment increased the potential sales.

Admittedly, there are these personalities who marked the style of dress in this quarantine that we live in.