Fashion Unites: The famous take out to parade your wardrobe | People

In the ‘new normal’, in the world after the pandemic, no one bet yet for what will be the parades or the rules that govern the world of fashion. But, for the moment, confined in the homes of half the world, the people are still thinking in the day that you will go out with a normal house and how to dress to do so. To entertain, but above all to raise funds to fight the virus and create awareness of the measures of protection that we each have to take to achieve this, a group of famous parade this Friday in a special broadcast on YouTube with models of your own wardrobe.

The initiative, called Fashion Unites, is an idea of Carine Roitfeld, founder of the fashion magazine and beauty CR Fashion Book, and will have among other makeshift mannequins with famous as Kim Kardashian, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham, and Hailey Bieber. The virtual programme which will have a duration of half an hour will be coordinated by the director of fashion and beauty YouTube, Derek Blasberg, and is described in the press releases that have been sent to their promotion as “a parade of fashion autofilmado for a wide range of models that will be used by creations drawn from his personal wardrobe and counseled estilisticamente by Roitfeld and her team from the distance”.

Also collect scenes of how they organized the production of the program and include “messages of hope and appreciation of designers and their collaborators for the real-life heroes who risk their lives every day in the front line fighting against the pandemic.”

In addition to the celebrities already mentioned, many other stars from the world of fashion will appear in the programme for parade or send messages, among them Alessandra Ambrosio, Winnie Harlow, Eva Herzigova, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls and Amber Valletta. And also designers as Diane von Furstenberg, Alexander Wang, Virgil Abloh, Silvia Fendi, Fernando Garcia, Heron Preston, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Olivier Rousteing, and Brandon Maxwell.

The funds raised will be allocated to research aimed at combating the covid-19 through the organization amfAR, founded in 1985 to combat the aids epidemic, and will also have the donation on a personal level have made some of the participants in the event. An invitation to those who enjoy the show are encouraged to join them and can make their own donation online or in web amfar.org. A seat virtual in the first line for a parade of unique that allow you to enter to snoop around for a few minutes in the wardrobe of celebrities who are famous for their looks.

Fashion Unites will be transmitted in YouTube.com/fashion and additional information can be found on the website of the event, crrunwayxamfar.org to know the schedules for the part of the world from which you wish to follow.