Gigi Hadid is pregnant and expecting a child next to Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid: well it has evolved the style of one of the supermodels of the moment.

The model and the singer began their relationship in 2015.

It seems that the famous are experiencing a ‘baby boom’ in the past few months. A few weeks ago we learned of the advanced state of pregnancy of the actress Leighton Meester who is expecting her second child with her husband Adam Brody. Yesterday we knew that the actress of ‘Glee’ Lea Michele is pregnant with her first child with businessman Zandy Reich. Now comes another baby and this has all been a surprise.

As has informed a source close to the couple at the half-TMZ Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. The model, 25 years old, would be in her 20th week of gestation and it would be the first child for her and her partner, the excomponente of the boyband One Direction for 27 years. “The sources of the family of the couple told us that Gigi has 20 weeks of pregnancy. It is not clear if they know the sex of the baby, but the two families are excited”, announced the media.

One of the first things that he has done around the world has been to review the Instagram model in search of clues. And is that last April 23, Gigi celebrated its 25th birthday on the landfill together with your family and your partner. Andn a video in which she appears alongside her little sister Bella and her boyfriend, people have begun to talk about if you will note the pregnancy. “I had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my family in quarantine, that made it so special for me, along with all the love she felt from all over the world! Thanks to all for the messages of birthdays, I took them with me yesterday! I am grateful and I feel fortunate that my family and friends, near and far, are healthy and safe, and even though I missed my loved ones that I wish I would have held, I know that these times make us even more grateful for being together. I will never forget my 25th birthday!”, he stated Gigi.

Even the fans of the model have wanted to look for clues on the sex of the baby in the other of its publications. The theory states that the balloons form the number 25 that meets Hadid, each have a ribbon: blue for two and rose for the five. In one of the images Gigi subject the two, so that some are convinced that their child will be a boy. But at another time appears with both balloons in the hand so that the more daring have come to say that expecting twins or fraternal twins.





The couple has maintained a relationship on and off for five years since they met in 2015 in the filming of the video for the song ‘Pillow Talk’, when Zayn had just come out of One Direction. In 2018 it came to the breakdown and since then have not been very clear if they had returned or not. For Valentine’s day came the official confirmation that you were still together.