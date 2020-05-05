Goodbye, trolls! Leighton Meester is silent to a user who said “fat” for your pregnancy

There is No doubt that one of the celebrity news that we rejoiced in his times, was knowing that Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are going to have another baby. After all, you are the protagonists of our favorite series! ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘The O. C.’ without a doubt, we have marked and to see them together was a crossover of these series that everyone was excited. And good, they are news happy to Leighton Meesterbut unfortunately the people on the Internet believe that you can express negative things by simply being behind a screen… that, of course, until the very Leighton Meester you decide to get a high.

The 15 of April Leighton Meester decided to make a Instagram Live to live virtually with your followers and talk a while with them, along with the actress and comedian Kimrie Lewis. While the Instagram Live was, Leighton Meester he said: “Well, someone just typed that I got fat. How nice,” he said in a sarcastic voice. Kimrie, for his part, said, “it is not for anything pleasant.” Leighton Meester decided not to return to ignore the troll, because we already know the first rule of the Internet: if you give them rope, things may get worse. However, and although this position is the best, what is true is that it is impressive that still exist people, who believe, with the right to say comments that try to hurt people.