How do you confront Sheldon Cooper of The Big Bang Theory the pandemic?

Sheldon Cooper is a fictional character played by Jim Parsons and showrunner Steven Molaro of the series the Big Bang Theory explains how it could handle the global pandemic caused by a Coronavirus.

According to the showrunner Steven Molaro of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper could be driving the pandemic coronavirus better than expected. So it could be of great support for the rest of the protagonists. This series was one of the most popular of the last decade in television. Transmitted by CBS for 12 years, was starring Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar. With the time it is joined by Melissa Rauch and Me Bialik.

As fans of these characters will not have the opportunity to see how they are handling the pandemic coronavirus on the screen, the showrunner Steven Molaro offered an idea. In a recent interview revealed that though Sheldon Cooper “enjoy,” quarantine, explaining that “I was prepared for a zombie invasion, so I think I would be ready for this. You probably already had accumulated a reserve of Purell (hand sanitizer) before this”. He also speculated that the coronavirus could give the peculiar scientific an appreciation for the outdoors. As he said: “I wonder if Sheldon, which is largely an indoor cat. You might also be surprised suddenly with the idea that maybe the outside is not so bad”.

The series surely would have made mention of the pandemic.

The Big Bang Theory underscored by a touch on topics that happened in the reality. As for example the premieres of Star Wars movies or the death of celebrities that had appeared in the show, such as Stephen Hawking. So something as important as the global pandemic caused by a Coronavirus (Covid-19) without a doubt, he would have been a recurring theme. Especially for a character like Sheldon Cooper, that your paranoia and anticipation of catastrophes could have been a great ally for the rest of the protagonists of the series. Interestingly could address the topic in the series The young Sheldon that has been renewed for a fourth season.

Now, while we wait for the world to return to normal, we can make good marathons of Big Bang Theory. Since his 12 seasons can give us a great dose of fun and as well to make everything more bearable.