How I met your mother | How I met your mother” for Amazon Prime: “How I met your mother”: What do the actors to six years from the end of the series?

The successful sitcom “How i met your mother“or “How I met your mother” is back on the tv via streaming, thanks to the platform Amazon Primethen in April 2017 out of the catalog Netflix.

The cast of “How i met your mother” is formed by Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stinson), Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky), Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin) and Jason Segel (Marshall Eriksen), but what is the life of the actors to six years from the end of the series?

TED MOSBY

After that “How i met your mother“finished, Josh Radnor played a doctor in the series “Mercy Street,” PBS and portrayed a teacher on the “Rise” of Fox. Also, she starred in a Broadway production of the play was nominated for the Tony award “Disgraced”.

In 2019, Radnor joined the cast of the series Amazon Prime “Hunters”, in which he gave life to Lonny Flash, a movie star who is a member a secret group nazi hunter called The Hunters.

Currently, Josh Radnor is part of a musical duo called ‘Radnor and Lee’, composed by himself and his friend Ben Lee. Their new album called “Golden State” will be launched in may of 2020.

MARSHALL ERIKSEN

The actor Jason Segel is currently 40 years old. He was the creator and protagonist of the new series of anthology of AMC called “Dispatches From Elsewhere“.

“It is as close as I could get to my version of ‘The wizard of Oz’“said Segel about the program. “Four people set out on a quest to find a missing girl, and in the process, they try to find themselves and find something of the magic that is” lost”, he added.

Almost at the same time that his performance in “How i met your mother”, Jason Segel starred in, directed and executed the comedy “The Muppets” (2011), “The Five-Year Engagement” (2012) and “Sex Tape” (2014). In addition, she played the novelist of the real-life David Foster Wallace in “End of the Tour,” in 2015.

Dear Marshall is also the author of “Nightmares!”, a series composed of three books and coescritos by Kirsten Miller. Then, Segel and Miller teamed up for a series of books for young adults called “the Last Reality”.

ROBIN SPARKLES

The actress Cobie Smulders made her debut in the Movie Universe of Marvel in “The Avengers” 2012 and since then has appeared in several Marvel movies. The last one was in “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

Smulders starred in “Friends From College” Netflix, that lasted two seasons. Currently plays Dex Parisian in “Stumptown” of ABC.

The remembered Robin is married to Taran Killam from 2012 and they have two daughters called Shaelyn and Janita. In addition, it is a winner of the fight against ovarian cancer, that was diagnosed in 2008.

“I had multiple surgeries to remove the cancer from my body and, fortunately, I am now cancer free, 11 years after, “said Smulders in an interview in 2018. “It was a difficult experience but, to get out of it, I feel stronger for that,” he said.

BARNEY STINSON

According to reports, Neil Patrick Harris, who gave life to the beloved Barney Stinson, will star in the upcoming fourth film “Matrix”.

Patrick Harris has had several roles in film and television, among which we remember “The Smurfs” and “The Muppets”. Also, she played Desi Collings in the thriller of 2014, “Gone Girl” and appeared in two episodes of “American Horror Story”. As well as the menacing Count Olaf in “A series of unfortunate events”, which ended in 2019 after three seasons.

In 2015, the actor released a memory of the style of choose your own adventure entitled “Neil Patrick Harris: Choose your own autobiography“. In 2017, he published a book for children called “The Magic of the Misfits”.

The actor has two children, twins Harper and Gideon (born in 2010) with his husband David Burtka, who was also a guest star in “How i met your mother“.

LILY ALDRIN

The actress Alyson Hannigan, remembered as “Lilypad“, a nickname that gave his husband Marshall in the series “How i met your mother“, has also starred in films such as “Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story” and “You Might Be the Killer”.

Hannigan is married to Alexis Denisof since 2003 and they have two daughters called Satyana and Keeva Jane. He is currently the host of the “Girl Scout Cookie Championship” on Food Network.

“I was so excited to be a part of this because I ate a large amount of Girl Scout cookies,” revealed the actress.

TRACY MC CONNELL

The actress Cristin Milioti, remembered as the woman with whom Ted married and had two children in “How i met your mother”, recently had a role in the romantic comedy “Palm Springs” with Andy Samberg.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, and it was bought by Hulu and Neon. Cristin Milioti also appeared in programs such as “Modern Love”, “Fargo”, “Black Mirror“and “The Mindy Project”.