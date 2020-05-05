How Zooey Deschanel return? Lamorne Morris spoke of the meeting of the ‘New Girl’

With all the world at home as a result of the global pandemic because of the coronavirus, the world has been able to witness reunions of tv shows and movies, exemplary case is that of ‘The Nanny’ or ‘High School Musical’, the following could be the meeting of the ‘New Girl’.

The series instantly became a favorite of fans when it was launched in 2012 and came to an end in may of 2018, leaving the encariñaron with Nick, Schmidt, Winston, and Jessica Day yearning for more of the cast and the characters together.

Although watching old episodes of the series has become a habit popularthe idea of reuniting the cast remains exciting, example of this is the future meeting of the ‘Friends’.

According to the Winston Bishop, played by Lamorne Morris, the cast is more than ready to meet one way or another to make the fans happy.

“It should not be difficult, I don’t know, I think that the only person problematic it would be Jake Johnson because I’m not sure I know how to work with the technology. So, as all the world, would be well. I think we all would be willing to do so“joked the actor.

Jake Johnson represented to Nick Miller in the series, and Morris seems to simply have fun at the expense of the actr, but, who knows, perhaps the waiter that is in it is unable to do successfully operate a computer.

At the end Morris joked that as soon as you get the checks, all will be ready for the meeting of the ‘New Girl’.

Morris, Johnson, Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield have gone their own way since the series ended. Morris has managed to roles in titles such as ‘Game Night’ and the film of Valiant Comics ‘Bloodshot’. Johnson appeared in ‘Jurassic World’ and was the voice of Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.