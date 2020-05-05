I do the same routine that Adriana Lima in the quarantine and I am more fit than ever

The routine that does Adriana Lima is free and is a talented mexican.

Before the quarantine, I was happy going to multiple classes a week. Was a fan of Monday spinning, Tuesday boxing, Wednesday barre… in the end, I loved being able to visit different studios a week, have my schedule and exercise with my girlfriends. When you started the quarantine gave me a comedown tremendous, I did not do exercise in three weeks, and then, on the recommendation of a few friends, I found the mexican Rodrigo Garduno, founder of 54 D, a program of 54 days with high performance sport to achieve physical changes, mental and emotional. I decided to try it.

Usually I had classes that I liked, and he had already mastered how perfect they were. When I was invited to classes where I would ask for too much and where I was going to leave the lung…. fled. However, being in quarantine and eager to make me feel better… I decided to do the live journal of Ro54D with his friend and footballer Rodrigo de Ovando.

I started the day more intense… the Saturday of the match. This term defines Ro as the day most anticipated of the week, for which you prepare from Monday to Friday. Rodrigo is a professional football player and it always makes analogies of each session with the football. It is quite inspiring to know that you exercise as a footballer and, just as you do it more than 30 thousand people from day to day (80% are women).

The workout consists of exercises with your own weight. Forget about the weights ( or bottles of water) and welcome to the jumping jacks, squats, mountain climbers and burpees, among other exercises. Yes you know these terms and you like… then you must love the lives. And if you know but give you terror… you do! finish each workout is the best feeling in the world and believe me that the Rodrigos did not let you surrender, the to hear to motivate you ( and scold you) during the whole session so that no pairs and move ahead. At first I got angry while I was exercising, I now love the push you give.

Few days ago I was doing a routine very killer and it was two of to give up until I saw that in the comments Adriana Lima wrote: “Cooooome on, quarantine who?” and in that moment I thought “I’m doing the same workout that a model is iconic, that a football player….and yes, I can”. Now all the days that I see the comments of Adriana Lima I-motif to the fullest. Yesterday they had a Live shared with the top model, who reiterated that the exercise is the best way of taking care of ourselves, stay in shape and create a routine. He also shared that the live of Ro has been the solution to the boredom and boost your day.

Making exercise a couple of Adriana is not the only thing that motivates me. These days I feel better than ever: active, healthy and with energy. Each session costs me less and I’m already starting to see the results of so much effort: my abdomen is already down, and start to see some abs there. Ro 54D makes a daily session for free at 10 am and leave it at Instagram for 24 hours so if you want to do it in other hours, you can do it without problem. I invite you to join Ro and Adriana Lima to make you feel and you look amazing.

