I fight, the dog that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were adopted after the loss of their previous pet

The actor adopted a Weimaraner and his partner Eva Mendes, as presented in Instagram on that occasion, highlighting the importance of adopting before buying animals

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were given a new opportunity as owners of pets.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes they said goodbye with sadness of your previous dogs a couple of years ago. Hugo and George accompanied them for a long time and became members of his family. Since the departure of their pets, the couple had not had pets, until at the end of 2019 welcomed Lucho.

The weimaraner was presented through the account of Instagram of Eva Mendes in that he told how and where adopted to Lucho, urging the people to do the same and avoid buying animals.

The couple began dating in 2011, which means that Hugo and Georgethe previous dogs of Mendes and Gosling, they were with each other since before the two of them a familyin accordance with TN.

George died at the end of 2016after 17 years of having accompanied Ryan. The actor expressed his love for his pet multiple times through various media and even still hanging from his neck with the flat iron that belonged to your deceased pet formed a family with the Latin actress with whom he has two children. For him, the death of the above-mentioned pet it was one of the most difficult things that we have touched overcome in your life.

