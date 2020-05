When couple began their romance all fans of Gossip Girl and The O. C. are excited for the epic crossover that did it because his characters are the most beloved of the series in which they have been.

And it was today when Leighton Meester and Adam Brody were taken to the outskirts of Los Angeles and you can see the actress with a tummy of pregnant and so we were given the surprise of expecting their second baby!

The actors are married since 2014 and they had their first child in 2015.