“I see what you did” – Maria Sharapova mocks the fans by rekindling the rivalry with Serena Williams

When 2 players are rivals, not only the players are involved but also the fans. Fans take sides and argue among themselves about which player is better. That will just happen between the fans of Serena Williams and the fans of Maria Sharapova. Take a look

The fans revive the rivalry

If you look at the publication of Instagram, we see that the war was started by a fan of Serena by making a comment about the group chat of Sharapova. For those who don’t know what it is, a while ago, Mary organised a group chat with all her fans, and released clips of the chat on Twitter.

The comment pointed to the fact that Serena didn’t have to organize a group chat itself. Maria Sharapova laughed at this and wrote: “I See what you did there”. He did not take it seriously, but one of his fans did and called Serena “mediocre”.

Nobody in their right mind would call Serena “mediocre”. That is why there were more comments of the fans who supported Serena Williams. Despite the fact that Sharapova has withdrawn, it still has not escaped his rivalry with Serena.

The rivalry of Maria Sharapova-Serena Williams

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams have met 22 times in their careers. Their rivalry was largely unilateral because of the ruling that was Serena. She won 20 of the 22 meetings, leaving Mary with only 2 victories. After Wimbledon 2004, I’m sure no one would have expected this.

Serena was already an important figure in the WTA Tour in 2004, while Mary was only just beginning. In Wimbledon 2004, Maria Sharapova, 17, beat Serena 6-1, 6-4 to win his first Grand Slam. After this victory, many thought that they would have a rivalry competitive, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.

The sad real news is not that we did not see a rivalry competitive. The sad news is that we will never see the two play against each other. This is because Maria Sharapova retired in 2020, and it seems that Serena will, too soon, as it will be 39 years old this year.