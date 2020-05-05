Injured Mandy Rose on SmackDown (PHOTOS)

After being best friends, companions, and even youtubers traveling all over the world, the fighters of the WWE, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville you have become the worst enemy in the world of SmackDown and this weekend it showed up in the ring.

Mandy Rose in various statements has been shown to feel betrayed by one who was her companion since a few years, a situation that changed after following the pandemic of the coronavirus that seems to be that it changed the moods of the two most popular gladiator and in the struggle of the sabbath, since it was proven that Sonya Deville goes with everything on the fighter originally from Westchester, united States.

In the battle that held the most popular gladiator in the Performance Center of the WWE, Rose was the worst part because that Deville took the initiative since the fight began and did not let breathe to Mandy for nothing, taking it from the top to the bottom of the ring estrellandola as any rag doll, a fact that signaled to the blonde gladiator at the end of the meeting, who, in images of SmackDown you could see the traces of the battle.

You may be interested: Faustino Asprilla donates food pantries in Colombia

The right leg can be seen a heavy blow that she received Mandy by Deville to the estrellarla against the metal staircase that is located in one of the sides of the ring.

For her part Mandy Rose published a few images on her twitter account, teaching them the marks of their feisty encounter against his former colleague and friend posting here; “I Got your best beating and that is all that I have. You’re in trouble, jealous @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWEonFOX”.

Deville is jealous of Rose

It should be remembered that Mandy Rose is one of the female wrestlers most beautiful WWE with more of 2,439, 520 followers just in your cuante of Instagram, a situation that was one of the first causes that the pair is separated by the jealousy of Sonya Deville.