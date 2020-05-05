Io Shirai reveals that he was going to appear in the Royal Rumble 2020

By Francisco Alvarez – PUBLISHED on 05/05/2020 AT 18:31

Io Shirai recently spoke with Tokyo Sports where you revealed that you were injured in a battle against Toni Storm before the conclusion of the Royal Rumble 2020. In addition, he stated that I was going to compete in the Royal Rumble female this yearbut due to his injury, those plans were affected and could not be part of the combat.

“I had a meeting with Toni Storm before the Royal Rumble, when Storm hit me after using a suicide dive out of the ring, my knee I bent to do me bodily injury“said Shirai. “I was scheduled to participate in the Royal Rumble female of this year, but due to my injury I could not do it, which frustrated me a lot.”

Howeverthe injury is not kept Shirai for a long time away from the quadrilaterals. After his return, he became the contender for the number one Women’s Championship NXT obstenta Charlotte Flair, after winning a ladder match that also involved Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, and Chelsea Green. Shirai fought for the Championship twice previously, losing to Shayna Baszler on both occasions, not counting the fighting in live shows.

Shirai he joined WWE in 2018 after spending his previous seven years in World Wonder Ring Stardom. His debut was in the second edition of the Mae Young Classic, where he lost to Toni Storm in the final of the tournament.

