Io Shirai talks about his match against Charlotte Flair. The feisty japanese gave an interview in WWE Bump where he spoke of The Queen.

Io Shirai talks about his match against Charlotte Flair

Io Shirai was interviewed on the program WWE Bump where he spoke about his next fight against Charlotte Flair, although it is not yet known when it will be the same

I am the best. Definitely I was elated, but knew that it was only worthy as the next contender. Do you know what I mean? I’m the best, ” said Shirai in his interview on The Bump of WWE.” I can’t believe that you can have an encounter with Charlotte Flair. I knew you would come some day, but I did not think would come so soon. I’m very excited. This is a great opportunity for me. I definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity. “Having a match against Charlotte Flair is already a dream come true for me, but winning the championship from someone like Charlotte makes the title more attractive. The title will shine even more once I have it”.

Io Shirai spoke of she and Charlotte have had races like that, Charlotte in the united States and she in Japan

Charlotte is definitely The Queen, has the experience and the fame completely. I also have the experience of being the best fighter in Japan, so I’m going to put my best effort in this fight against it, ” said Shirai.” She can express her ability as a Queen, and I hope that you have chemistry. . I think Charlotte and I can create not only a great combination, but a work of art together, and I can not wait for that to happen.

Speaking of his past in Japan, Shirai also spoke of the differences between the wrestling japanese and the american.

In Japan, the victory or the defeat is the most important factor that makes the audience react “, said Shirai.” But in the united States, it is more than victory or defeat. It is the process that leads to it, which makes the audience react. I’m just focused on the victory in Japan. But when I came to the EE. UU., I realized that just to win the fight not I would support with the audience. It’s more about the process and the history that leads to victory or defeat. That is shared with the audience. When I realized that, I was able to immerse myself more into professional wrestling. That is the difference between here and Japan.

Remember that in Planet Wrestling have all the information of WWE in Spanish. Our page is still reporting all the News from WWE. Despite the COVID19 shows WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT will continue airing on a weekly basis. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also continue to move forward.

The mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and the Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or disputing their closed door events. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been changed of location. ¡We continue to work to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, check us out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition you can also join our group on WhatsApp and Discord.