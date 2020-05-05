It 40 years later! The photo in the bikini the star of The Blue Lagoon to pay homage to the film

With 15 years, the wild beauty of Brooke Shields shocked the world. Next to Christopher Atkinsm, she starred in one of the classics of Hollywood: The Blue Lagoon.

This year marks 40 years of the premiere of the tape and the actress continues to impact their 54 years.

Before the crisis of the coronavirus stop the world, the protagonist of the film decided to make a nod to the tape. In his account Instagram uploaded a photo with a blue bikini, with the caption “other blue lagoon”.

The actress and american model left to see his excellent state of form and how it keeps its beauty four decades later. His followers left him hundreds of messages to enlarge. “Perfect body”, “wonderful”, “lights fantastic”, they wrote.

Life after The Blue Lagoon

Brooke Shields has built a prolific career after playing Emmeline, the teenager who survives on a deserted island along with her lover Richard. The criticism for the nude in The Blue Lagoon only served to make it more famous and to open new opportunities in the industry.

To stay in shape, Brooke is devoted to physical activity. Shares with regular exercise routines with their followers on social networks. During the quarantine has been more active than ever, convinced that “it is important to stay healthy.”

The confinement shares with her current husband, Chris Henchy, and their daughters Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13, declared recently to the magazine Us Weekly.

Like many, the actress has also been dedicated to organize and clean your house, as well as test your skills as a cook. In addition, this was a family dinner gala, to give a twist to social isolation.