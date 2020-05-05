It didn’t last longer!!! Shailene Woodley revealed the details of their split: I’m Not loved completely

Shailene Woodley he reached the pinnacle of fame thanks to her starring role in the series Divergent, and from then on we will very well in the professional field.

However, the acclaimed american actress it does not run with such luck in love, as she herself said recently.

Even though they had future plans, his relationship with Ben Volavola ended abruptly after that she understood a couple of things that made him change his mind.

I realized that I was still at an age where they could not commit or be available for him the way I wanted. Not loved me completely, expressed the artist of 28 years.

The revelation occurred while he was filming his new film Ending Beginnings: Because of the raw state and vulnerable in that I was while you played these characters, I learned a lot about what worked or not in my personal life.

The interpreter of Tris Prior even dared to ensure that, in the past, escudaba in romantic relationships to avoid known to itself. I can try, but my house is not so large, he said.

For the time being, Shailene Woodley she is focused on her next film projects, with which it surely will at the box office.