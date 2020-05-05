Kaley Cuoco will star in “Man From Toronto” with Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson | The Big Bang Theory | NNDC-NNES Fame

Kaley Cuoco, who was fired last year of the series “The Big Bang Theory”, will prove lucky at the movies with “Man From Toronto”, a film that will star alongside Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

The middle specialized Variety. pointed out on Wednesday that in this action comedy from Sony was going to engage Jason Statham, but finally Harrelson will take care of your character.

“Man From Toronto”, whose premiere is scheduled for September 2021, part of an unexpected encounter in a accommodation of Airbnb between a vicious killer and an ordinary man, a mistake that will lead to the second to suffer all kinds of problems.

Patrick Hughes, who directed Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in another action comedy titled “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (2017), will take the reins of this project.

Hughes had planned to release “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” this year, but this release, as the rest of the proposals of Hollywood, is among the large questions by the crisis of the coronavirus that keeps the cinemas closed.

Cuoco became a world star thanks to “The Big Bang Theory”, a series which issued CBS and that he said goodbye in 2019 after twelve years of tremendous success among the people all over the world.

This comedy, which revolved around a group of scientists with an amazing intelligence and a full and clumsy ignorance about how the world worked, he began his journey with Cuoco as the only female surrounded by a group of eggheads.

In addition to Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory” launched the careers of other performers such as Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Me Bialik.

“This is the best deal in the world. I feel very honored to be here and to have been part of this experience”, said Cuoco in may 2019 when, together with colleagues from “The Big Bang Theory”, portrayed in his footprints and signature in cement in front of the iconic Chinese Theater in Los Angeles (USA), which is located in the Walk of Fame of Hollywood.

In the margin of your project on the big screen with “Man From Toronto”, Cuoco has planned to lead the series “The Flight Attendant”, a television project of intrigue of the platform HBO Max about a flight attendant is an alcoholic who, after a drinking binge, wakes up one day next to a corpse without remembering anything of what happened.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The reaction of Renzo Schuller before the protocol of delivery

The reaction of Renzo Schuller before the protocol of delivery