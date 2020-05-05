Karrion Kross will make his debut in the ring this Wednesday, along with Scarlett

With the aim of improving their low ratings, this Wednesday, NXT will bounce the house by the window in your programming, since bring into play the two main individual titles for the yellow mark. Charlotte Flair will face Io Shirai, who won his right several weeks ago in a fight of stairs; and on the other hand, Adam Cole will defend his Championship NXT against Velveteen Dream, after this has been insisting for several weeks with an opportunity holder, which was granted.

In addition to the aforementioned struggles holders, is also announced another hand-to-hand, which will be starring Johnny Gargano and Dominik Dijakovic, and as an added special, finally, we will see the debut in the ring of Karrion Krossafter that on the end of the episode of NXT on the April 15 attack to Tommaso Ciampa.

► Karrion Kross will make his debut in the ring this Wednesday

Precisely, the previously known as Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux will debut this Wednesday with the names of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. WWE has confirmed in a newsletter published on its web site that Kross will make his debut in the ring in the program. In addition, the company is referring to the pair as “Doomsday” and it seems that Scarlett does not use her last name.

It is not yet known who will face Kross this weekbut WWE still makes reference to a possible rivalry with Tommaso Ciampa, which we assume that will continue after the attack to betrayal suffered by the latter.

Below here’s the announcement made by the company for the debut of Karrion Kross and Scarlett this Wednesday at NXT:

After issuing warnings premonitorias for months, Kross finally we will show the Universe NXT what it is capable inside the ring. We have already been given a brutal first glance, given that it has not been seen Tommaso Ciampa from that Kross and Scarlett what ambushed them last month.

The reason for the attack on The Blackheart it is not yet clear. But make no mistake: Kross can have bad intentions in store for his first opponent.”

