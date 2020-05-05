Kim Kardashian, Adriana Lima, Hailey Bieber and other celebrities will walk the catwalk on the catwalk home-which will air on YouTube | People | Entertainment

New York –

Some of the most prominent personalities of the fashion world, among them Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Diane von Furstenberg have joined the efforts of CR Runway to support efforts in the fight against the coronavirus with the celebration of a parade from a distance with items of the own celebrities.

“While we face times of great uncertainty, to support each other is very important,” said the founder of CR Runway, Carine Roitfeld, in a press release.

“With the use of fashion as a creative expression that support the health and safety of our communities at the global level, we hope that this ‘show’ can provide a small moment of hope, inspiration, and connection, encouraging”, he added Roitfield, who described his initiative as “a modest contribution to cope with the storm of the pandemic in a united way”.

This is the second parade of this type, which will be held next Friday, may 1st, from 16:00 local time New York (20:00 GMT, 15:00 in Ecuador) and it will be relayed via the digital platform YouTube.

In addition to Kardashian, or Von Furstenberg, will participate in other important fashion stars like Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Virgil Abloh, Alexander Wang, Karolina Kurkova, Miss Fame, Karen Elson, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Carolyn Murphy, who will parade with outfits designed by Roitfield from the garments of their own celebrities and that will be recording the parade from their homes with their mobile devices.

The funds obtained will go to fund the efforts of the Foundation for Aids Research (amfAR, for its acronym in English), who is trying to find a cure for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“amfAR testá in a unique position to contribute to the vigorous efforts to develop effective treatments for the coronavirus“said for his part the ceo of the organization, Kevin Robert Frost.

“There is No doubt that we can achieve this and remain fully committed to HIV research and find a cure for the 38 million people around the world living with HIV. That commitment has not changed”, he insisted. (E)