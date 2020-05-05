Landau says why the US believe that may 5 is Independence in Mexico

The ambassador of United states in MexicoChristopher Landauanswered why some americans they believe that the mexicans celebrate this 5 may our Independence. He said that some migrants celebrate big this date, so they believed that that was the point.

The diplomat explained, via Twitter, that the mexican migrants who reside in United States yes, commemorate this date, “to my understanding… the americans assumed incorrectly that was the day of the Independence”.

This Tuesday, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador reminded our countrymen who live in the united States, whom he called “heroes living,” and pointed out that until a few years ago in the White House is also celebrating this date.

“Until recently there was a commemoration at the White House, why it is commemorated on this date is also the united States? because it was a lot of solidarity of the american people and mexicans living in the united States, who had been caught with the new border after the war of 47. There was a feeling very much in favor of Mexico in this War of Intervention that is also why today we would like to thank the mexican migrant,” explained AMLO in his conference in the early morning.