Lawyer of Amanda Bynes confirms that the actress is not pregnant

The attorney of Amanda Bynes confirmed that the actress is not pregnant a month and a half after she announced the news on Instagram.

The last information that was known about Amanda Bynes was that the actress was pregnant with her first child with her fiancé Paul Michaelwho knows from just a few months and that is not to the liking of their future parents-in-law.

Amanda Bynes is not pregnant

However, the legal representative of Amanda denied in a public statement that the former star juvenile is preparing to be a mother and confirmed that it is receiving treatment to deal with the mental health problems that dragged on since adolescence.

What is true

Also categorically denied that Amanda has entered a rehabilitation clinic because of his alleged addiction to drugs and alcohol.

In fact, they cleared the publication with which she announced she was pregnant in both accounts of the couple.

By: Bang Showbiz