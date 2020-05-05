Let pure wine! So it measures time in quarantine Shailene Woodley

With the spread of the COVID-19 across the globe, the social distancing and quarantine, are some of the measures taken by governments around the world. Although there are those who have taken advantage of the possibility of being more time at home, for others it has been a little more difficult to cope with the day-to-day. However, the actress of “Big Little Lies”, Shailene Woodley you have found a faithful companion to make it more entertaining: the wine.

In an effort to have fun and amuse their more than 4 million followers on Instagram, the star decided to share a day in your life, for a week. Starting on a Saturday night, the actress of “Divergent”, shared a first boomerang as I savored a cup of the alcoholic drink accompanied by the legend “fever of Saturday at night” .

But the same kind of publication is repeated in the following days. Only changed the title of each image to coincide with the day of its posting. When you get to Thursday, the actress decided to change the cup for a cup of a hot drink, being held by the very Gal Gadot: “I’m sorry baby”, in mode message support.

Another user thanked the interaction of each night: “Thank you for doing this every night, it is the only way I know of to know what day it is”. In sync with the fan to complete the challenge of seven days, Shailene Woodley acknowledged that this was a very effective way to remember what day of the week I was standing in this quarantine .

“Endings, Beginnings”, the latest project of actress

Although the debut in rooms already has been complicated for the majority of the productions, the more recent work of Woodley is now available on rental digital. In “Endings, Beginnings”, she plays Daphne, a woman who is facing a recent breakup and find themselves caught in a love triangle. His co-stars in the tape are Sebastian Stan and the star of “Fifty Shades of Grey”, Jamie Dornan.