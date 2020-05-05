Lil Xan, hospitalized after suffering an anxiety attack and hallucinations

The crisis for the coronavirus we are living in is having a major impact at the level of mind and mental. The fear of being infected is a constant for the most part, although there are some who are manifested in a much worse shape. It is the case of the rapper Lil Xan, who has had to be hospitalized after suffering a attack anxiety and hallucinations for fear of the Covid-19.

The singer, 23, had to be rushed to the hospital, according to TMZ. Lil Xan is going on quarantine at the home of his mother in California and in fact takes days locked up under lock and key in her room to avoid contamination.









Apparently, as stated by the american magazine, Lil Xan c

omenzó to suffer hallucinations and ended up developing an anxiety attack that forced him to be transferred to the emergency department, being admitted to the hospital.

Lil Xan admits that he can’t remember anything of what happened, but relates all with the situation of uncertainty that is being experienced at a global level because of the coronavirus. In addition, it is worth remembering that the young man has spent years suffering from anxiety and panic attacksalthough he had not presented any episode since the start of the quarantine.

Lil Xan has also affirmed that the crisis may be due, in part, with the mental pressure that it has suffered in the last few weeks when you have to cancel both the concerts that I had scheduled as the release of his next album.

Although outside the united States many know Lil Xan for his controversies and for being the ex-boyfriend, Noah Cyrus, sister of Miley Cyrusit should be noted that in 2018 got his debut album, Total Xanarchy, to be raised in the list of the 10 best albums of the US.









