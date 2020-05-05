Marvel releases trailer for ‘Black Widow’, played by Scarlett Johansson – Glamour Magazine

+



After the success of the Captain MarvelMarvel Studios has just released the trailer for a movie starring a female character from the comic books. Black Widowwith a premiere scheduled for may 1, 2020, in the United States, he brings Scarlett Johansson in the role of a spy for the Russian Natasha Romanoff.

Directed by australian Cate Shortland (the Berlin Syndrome, and Lore), Black Widow has a cast park, including Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. For those who have watched the Upcoming Deadlinecan you imagine what this long, I will explore the past of this character, hitherto mysterious, little explored by the franchise. The action, fights, and a lot of mystery is warranted. Who else is excited?

