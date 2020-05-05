Melissa Rauch, Bernadette on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, gives birth in the middle of the quarantine

Melissa Rauch has announced that it has been mother for the second time through its account of Instagram.

The actress who plays Bernadette on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ published this Monday, the happy news along with a picture of a cap for their baby, a boy named Brooks.

“I am incredibly grateful and thrilled to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, whom we receive in the world and directly in our hearts. Their arrival was made possible, in large part, by the heroes placed in the first line: the nurses and doctors who work every day to make sure that life keeps moving forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can’t describe how grateful I am that this baby joins our family, but to say that it is a moment of surreal to bring life into the world is an understatement. That said, I wanted to share some thoughts with other pregnant mothers, or “Pandemamas”, as I like to call us, who are navigating in these unknown waters. Please go to the link in my bio to see the essay that I wrote on the subject for Glamour. As I’ve shared before, I am not oblivious to the loss in the path to motherhood, so for those who suffer from infertility or are suffering from a loss, know that you are in my heart and I send much love ♥”, explained the actress next to the photo.

The interpreter referred to in his words to this publication on the motherhood which you can read here.

Insurance that interests you:

What gives you shame? The cheesy declaration of love of Kaley Cuoco (‘The Big Bang Theory’) that her husband completely ignores