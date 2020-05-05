Melissa Rauch (‘The Big Bang Theory’), a mother for the second time

Melissa Rauchthe popular Bernardette of The Big Bang Theory, has been the mother of a boy named Brooks. “Words can not express how grateful I am that this baby joins our family,” announced the actress to her followers with the picture of a hat blue for your baby in which you could read his name. The happy mom has told its followers how was your delivery in full pandemic. She gave birth alone and her husband, Winston Beigel, was only able to enjoy and live the moment via FaceTime. The hospital chosen yes it accepted that the family was present at the time of delivery, but the impossibility of finding someone to take care of her other daughter, Sadie, 2 and a half yearsdue to the quarantine measures, was that dad had to stay home.



VIEW GALLERY





The actress has wanted to share the experience “bittersweet,” to give birth in these circumstances. “I am incredibly grateful and thrilled to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, whom we receive in the world and directly in our hearts. His arrival was possible, in large part, for the heroes placed in the first line: the nurses and doctors who work every day to make sure that life keeps moving forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can’t describe how grateful I am that this baby joins our family, but I want to say that it is a moment of surreal to bring life to the world“.

To help other women who are pregnant or “Pandemamamas”as she calls to those who have had children during the outbreak of COVID-19, Rauch has escito an essay in first person explaining that even though the hospital allowed it, she gave birth alone and her husband had to stay home in the care of his daughter. The interpreter explains how we spent the weeks prior to his date of birth. “I have had good days in which I had felt optimistic: ‘I can do this!’ – and other days of ‘What kind of hell we are living? I feel panic“, he recalls. “The anxiety of giving birth without an advocate and a support, along with the concerns of the post to which you are exposed to when entering a hospital during a pandemic, were a lot to process. So I did my best to prepare myself for a scenario that I never thought of “filling my bag of hospital with baby wipes and practicing the breath work in a mask as if you were training for a marathon.”



VIEW GALLERY





What if the end of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is not the one you thought you were?

-Sheldon and Amy from ‘Big Bang Theory’, together again

Finally, note that he was able to regain calm when realized that I was not alone. “I have a partner. The same has been listening to the pounding of my heart within me for nine months. Somehow it helped me. I found the idea that this would be our first adventure together.” We also took comfort in recognizing that “had a job to do”. “I would lie if I said that there were moments during labor that would wish that my husband would be there with me physically. But the nurses, the doctor and my husband (who joined the FaceTime to see the birth of our son) finally made me feel safe and protected.”

Melissa now enjoys the company of small Brooks along with her husband Winston Rauch and the small Sadie, and has taken the opportunity to encourage all those women who are facing a similar situation: “You’re stronger than you think, more than you ever thought possible. You can do it and you will, as well as with the ferocity of all the powerful women and warriors who have brought life and hope to this world in the most unfathomable. I look at the eyes of my son and I am filled with that hope.”



