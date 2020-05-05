Miley Cyrus surprises Noah with a unusual birthday gift

This January 9 Noah Cyrus meets 19 years of agethe artist that are just starting out on your musical career, and that is already a huge success worldwide, through Instagram has already released several records on the day of your meet and one of the most surprising was the gift that your older sister Miley Cyrus gave to it.

Noah Cyrus he has shared the photos with friends, screenshots of some of the commended, special moments and photos of their gifts. The gifts are normal when we met years ago but Noah Cyrus has received one of the most unexpected and unusual of all the times at age 19 and the most interesting thing is that the gift was sent by his sister, Miley Cyrus.

Noah Cyrus: Instagram



Among many of the photos in their stories of Instagram, Noah climbed up a of a bouquet of flowers with marijuana. Yes, as well as what you’re reading! Miley Cyrus was surprised with the detail and now the famous bouquet is the topic in social networks, they are all surprised.

We know that Noah and Miley are known to have a life a little “crazy” and have openly admitted to be consuming frequent of marijuana, which is legal for medicinal use in the state of Californiain where they live. However, Miley Cyrus he commented that he has stopped drinking, although they sometimes resort to it to get in mood creative. Omg!