NBA: The model Cindy Crawford will fly like Michael Jordan… with 54 years!

This is what happens when a girl from Illinois put it in Jordans and a t-shirt Rodman”

Lto famous model Cindy Crawford he paid his own particular tribute to Michael Jordan flying with the t-shirt Dennis Rodman at age 54.

“This is what happens when a girl from Illinois put in Jordans and a t-shirt that Deninis Rodman gave in the 90’s! Getting ready to see ‘The Last Dance’ tonight on ESPN(and @NETFLIX outside of the USA. UU.). A special thanks to my photographer of action yesterday, Rande Gerber. And, please note my shadow … just a tribute to ‘the GOAT’ (the acronym of “Greatest Of All Times,” the greatest of all time).

Michael Jordan has become news across half the world for the premiere of ‘The Last Dance’the documentary of the success of ESPN that runs through the last season of ‘Air’ Jordan with the Chicago Bulls finished with the sixth ring of the franchise.