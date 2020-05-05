Netflix revealed a preview of “Space Force”, the new series from the creators of “The Office”

itSpace Force is just around the corner! At the end of this month, Netflix will launch the first season of the eagerly awaited comedy series, whose concept is based on the new branch of the army of the united States. The fans have been waiting for the arrival of the show because it represents the meeting of two figures made of “The Office” a sitcom so iconic.

The project is a co-creation that mark the return of the producer of the series Greg Daniels and Steve Carrell. The latter also put you in front of the starring role in a new comedy satirising the work space. “Space Force” is ready to explore the newly created sixth branch of the Armed Forces of the united States, which seeks to take the fight to the unknown.

The program was announced shortly after the american president, Donald Trump, decided to launch the Space Force in the real life. Netflix has agreed to a release date for the 29th of may, and finally, he has revealed a funny feed this morning. The title also features a promising cast including John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Space force – Trailer subtitled

What is “Space Force”?

Steve Carell gives life to a highly decorated pilot with dreams of directing the Air Force, the four-star general Mark R. Naird. However, their plans take a turn when he is forced to command the newly formed branch of the Armed Forces: the Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado.

There, along with a colourful team of scientists entrusted with the task of bringing the boots to the american back to the moon. The star of “Friends”, Lisa Kudrow plays Maggie Naird, the wife of Mark. Naird is described as a woman who has relegated her life to her husband’s career for decades. Now that he has a new challenge, she will also grow in new directions.