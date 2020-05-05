Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan could have resumed their relationship

Where there was fire?…

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan announced their breaking in the midst of a great dramaafter maintaining a relationship from July 2018, the rapper accused the singer of being unfaithful with an interpreter very famous, Charlie Puth.

After Noah by means of their social networks, came out to defend herself with different tests, which she left in clear that Lil Xan he was the one who cheated, the fans of both thought and argued which of them was a relationship very toxic.

Because apparently all this scandal their shine has been in the past, because the two were captured together in the city of Los Angeles, California, in a pickup Mercedes, very relaxed, in the images looks like Noah was concentrated on his cell phone, and Lil Xan she drove in.

Although it is not clear that they have resumed their relationshipmany of his fans began to comment on her course return, it is not known if they have come up before or more times during this time.