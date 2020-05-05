Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova will make a Instagram Live for their fans

The tennis star Novak Djokovic has been very active in social networks since the beginning of the quarantine. Not only he has published a variety of things, but has also been part of a variety of interactive sessions with the fans.

Part of this included its Instagram live with Andy Murray, where he answered questions from fans along with some funny jokes between the two. Also went to live with Stan Wawrinka, which was equally interesting for all involved.

The most innovative of their interactions have been their live interviews with doctors who share his passion for healing and organic medicine. A large part of that was due to the controversy in which he expressed reservations against the vaccine Coronavirus.

Finally, Novak Djokovic returns with another guest fun with him on Instagram Live.

In great news for tennis fans, Novak Djokovic will be performing live with Maria Sharapova on Tuesday.

Is expected to interact with each other on a variety of topics. You can expect some more revelations of Mary on her retirement and perhaps news about life post-retirement. What have you been doing, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova? Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova have been contributing to the relief efforts at their own level.

While Novak has paid a lot of money together with his wife Jelena, he is a key player behind the formation of the Fund of Assistance to the Player to help players of lesser rank.

Maria Sharapova was recently part of an event of virtual games to raise funds for celebrities. This also featured Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kei Nishikori and Taylor Fritz.

The event was played through in the game Maria Tennis with controllers of Nintendo. Going back to your Instagram in live, wait for give you some updates on the efforts of additional help that will be carried out.

They could also discuss the recent rumors of a merger ATP-WTA. What do you think will be the main topics of conversation?